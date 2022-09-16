WATCH: Dancing Traffic Policeman Entertains Uttarakhand With His Moves

A traffic police officer in Uttarakhand has won the hearts of netizens after a video of him managing traffic in an unusual manner went viral on social media. In Dehradun, Jogendra Kumar has earned praise for his distinctive approach to regulating traffic in the vicinity of the City Heart Hospital. In the video, Kumar, who is dressed in a khaki is seen directing traffic while simultaneously moving cars and people’s heads with his amazing dance moves. The video was tweeted by news agency ANI.

“Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way,” ANI shared along with the clip.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/zy2yyrhMio — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

He can be seen in the video dancing around as he keeps the traffic moving seamlessly while wearing a big smile on his face. The commuters can be seen appreciating his creative way of working. Rather than simply carrying out the mundane task of controlling traffic, he seems to be doing a dance routine to make his job interesting not only for him but also for the commuters.

Jogendra Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, “I have brought in a unique aspect, this makes people happy. They enjoy this and reach their destination. I have done this to ensure that people don’t get bored when they stop at traffic signals. I enjoy my work.”

Nearly 12,000 people have watched the video, and it has received nearly 500 likes. The enthusiasm Kumar displayed has been well received on Twitter. “Homeguard personal how he is active ! Even not taking a breath or rest continuously managing directions of traffic ! I really salute the person like this,” commented one of the users. Another user tweeted, “Superb devotion towards duty.” A third one also penned, “His enthusiasm is inspiring to all office going people… I see him daily… God bless him..”

A few years ago, videos of traffic officers from Indore and Odisha made headlines for their dance moves to regulate the flow of traffic.

