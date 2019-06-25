Watch: Daring Forest Official Offers Water to a Cobra Without Protective Gear

While most people would be terrified by the mere sight of a cobra, a video has gone viral on social media showing a daredevil forest official offering water to the deadly reptile sans any protective gear.

“Forest officer offering water to a thirsty cobra. Have you seen anything like this before?”

Forest officer offering water to a thirsty cobra. 🐍Have you seen anything like this before.? pic.twitter.com/hlLCwLAPiM — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) June 22, 2019

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer and CEO of Chilika Development Authority in Odisha, said the video had “really surprised him.”

“But this video really surprised me. No protective gear and yet so close to Cobra & offering water?” he wrote.

But this video really surprised me. No protective gear and yet so close to Cobra & offering water? pic.twitter.com/NBDbgRGnzm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 23, 2019

Nanda said it was very hard to tell if the snake was thirsty.

“ A dehydrated snake will have loose skins & folds along its length. U can pinch its skin to see if it springs back. But be careful, or it may be the last thing that u may see in ur life,” he wrote.

Very hard to tell. A dehydrated snake will have loose skins & folds along its length. U can pinch its skin to see if it springs back. But be careful, or it may be the last thing that u may see in ur life. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 23, 2019

Nanda also shared a video of deputy Range Officer C. N. Naykka offering water to a king cobra.

“Snake does not have jaw muscles to suck liquid as in case of human & drinks water by using skin folds in drawing water to its mouth; squeezing it through guts by using muscles. This is the video in which a Dy Range Officer is offering water after rescuing a king cobra,” he wrote.