Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Daring Forest Official Offers Water to a Cobra Without Protective Gear

“Forest officer offering water to a thirsty cobra. Have you seen anything like this before?”

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Daring Forest Official Offers Water to a Cobra Without Protective Gear
“Forest officer offering water to a thirsty cobra. Have you seen anything like this before?”
Loading...

While most people would be terrified by the mere sight of a cobra, a video has gone viral on social media showing a daredevil forest official offering water to the deadly reptile sans any protective gear.

“Forest officer offering water to a thirsty cobra. Have you seen anything like this before?”

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer and CEO of Chilika Development Authority in Odisha, said the video had “really surprised him.”

“But this video really surprised me. No protective gear and yet so close to Cobra & offering water?” he wrote.

Nanda said it was very hard to tell if the snake was thirsty.

“ A dehydrated snake will have loose skins & folds along its length. U can pinch its skin to see if it springs back. But be careful, or it may be the last thing that u may see in ur life,” he wrote.

Nanda also shared a video of deputy Range Officer C. N. Naykka offering water to a king cobra.

 

 “Snake does not have jaw muscles to suck liquid as in case of human & drinks water by using skin folds in drawing water to its mouth; squeezing it through guts by using muscles. This is the video in which a Dy Range Officer is offering water after rescuing a king cobra,” he wrote.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram