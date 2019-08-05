Watch: Dashcam Footage Shows Driver Escaping Swerving Lorry by a Whisker

A teenager driving home from work in United Kingdom had a narrow escape from being crushed by a swerving lorry on an accident-prone highway.

Dashcam footage shared on Twitter shows 19-year-old Bethany Pearson frantically swerving her Fiat 500 from the path of a heavy goods vehicle after it crashed through the central reservation of the A34 in Buckinghamshire.

A few seconds later, definitely would’ve hit me! Anyone know if everyone is ok? #A34 scared the absolute shit out of me!!!! pic.twitter.com/llzB7x0TWc — bethany (@bethanylolok) August 1, 2019

“I was just driving, I had finished my last shift at work before I go on holiday,” the beauty therapist from Andover was quoted as saying by the PA Media news agency.

"I was just jamming out and from the corner of my eye I just saw this big object coming towards me, and I don't think I even thought. I just reacted and swerved to the left to get some space between me and the lorry."

The incident occurred at about 8.20pm on Thursday near Speen and resulted in Highways England closing the carriageway “well into Friday morning as repairs were carried out,” The Sun UK reports.

The mishap apparently took place because of tyre burst.

I'm currently queued on the other side of the road waiting for it to reopen (at 00:45 loooool) apparently the lorry had a burst tyre and lost control, but nobody died — Jason (@_MrJLM) August 1, 2019

Pearson said the incident “literally happened within a blink of an eye.”

"And it didn't quite hit me that if I had been going slower, or if I had hit my brakes when it came towards me it would've been a completely different story!”

"It was terrifying, to say the least," she said.

Footage from Pearson's rear camera shows the lorry also shunted another car across the central reservation with it, according to The Sun.

Last month, local media reported that Highways England was implementing a slew of measures on the A34 following several crashes on the road including one that led to the death of a motorcyclist.

These included speed limit reductions, new technology, enhanced road markings and LED studs besides the closure of a number of lay-bys.

