WATCH: David Warner Grooves to Thala Ajith’s Tunes With Wife Candice and daughter Indi on TikTok

Former Australian cricket captain David Warner is ruling the Internet these days with his daily TikTok videos. The cricketer is spending all this time with his family – wife Candice and daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.

None of Warner’s family members has escaped his TikTok videos. In fact, all of them love to happy join the sportsperson to create new and funny TikTok videos.

The latest video posted on Instagram shows the ace cricketer, his wife Candice, and daughter Indi performing to an Indian regional dance number.

All the three had their steps on point, with Candice being the perfectionist among them.

While Warner has tied a lungi over his shirt and shorts, Candice is wearing a white top and jeans shorts. Both the husband and wife have put their shades on for the video.

“We are back again!! #challenge #family #boredinthehouse #isolation @candywarner1,” he captioned the video.

While a user identified it to Thala Ajith’s song, others mentioned that the song is composed by Tamil music director Ilayaraja. Another user commented that the song is from the movie 1992 film Devar Magan.

Within three hours, the video has garnered more than 4.5 lakh views. Warner’s popularity has increased in India ever since he did many TikTok videos featuring Bollywood and Tollywood numbers.

He previously performed the dance on "Butta Bomma" with Candice. The video got so popular that even Allu Arjun dropped a “Thank You” in the comment section.

“It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1,” he wrote in the caption.