Watch: David Warner's Found a New Lockdown Hobby Which Involves Jam

David Warner has taken up a new hobby during the quarantine period. The cricketer has gained huge fame with his arrival on TikTok. He has been going all out to match trends, fulfill wishes of fans and document his family time during the coronavirus quarantine period.

Although his wife Candice and three daughters appear on many of his videos, this time he appeared solo and mixed the beats. For his latest post, Warner chose to join in on a popular trend on TikTok called ‘Pump up the jam’.

Users take Technotronic’s 1989 song literally and use a pumper on a jar of jam.

He captioned the post: “He’s Back Everyone!! Pump up the jam!!” along with quite a few hashtags.

His Australia teammate Mitchell Johnson took a jab at Warner. Johnson wrote, “I would say you’ve officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull”.

Warner replied to this in good humour by saying, “@mitchjohnson398 that’s very true mate. I just didn’t understand the song, really thought it could be pumped up.”

Other than pumping up songs, the batsman also has been shaking his legs on Hindi, Telugu and Tamil numbers. Due to his stint in the IPL, Warner has been receiving several requests from his huge fan following in India.

After dancing on Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’, Warner grooved to the South superstar’s ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’, also featuring wife Candice.