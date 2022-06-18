WATCH: Dead Star Violently Rips Up Planetary System in 'Cosmic Cannibalism'

In what is being deemed as “cosmic cannibalism,” a dead star is ripping apart its planetary system. This is the first time that astronomers have observed such a phenomenon. Deemed as G238-44, it is a White Dwarf star. The astronomers became aware of this with the help of archival data from the Hubble Space Telescope and other NASA observatories. Ted Johnson, the lead researcher and recent the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) bachelor’s graduate, in a blog by NASA said, “We have never seen both of these kinds of objects accreting onto a white dwarf at the same time. By studying these white dwarfs, we hope to gain a better understanding of planetary systems that are still intact.”

To simplify, in this case, the planets are disintegrating due to the tidal forces of the White Dwarf. The findings are considered intriguing because small icy objects are credited for crashing into and “irrigating” dry, rocky planets in our solar system. Such comets and asteroids are believed to have delivered water to Earth billions of years ago. Benjamin Zuckerman, UCLA professor and co-author, in the same NASA blog explained, “Life as we know it requires a rocky planet covered with a variety of elements like carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. The abundances of the elements we see on this white dwarf appear to require both a rocky and a volatile-rich parent body – the first example we’ve found among studies of hundreds of white dwarfs.”

Before becoming a White Dwarf, such stars become a red giants. One consequence of this can be the “gravitational scattering of small objects like asteroids, comets, and moons by any remaining large planets.” Just like pinballs in an arcade game, the surviving objects can be thrown into highly eccentric orbits.

The researchers have been looking at the ultimate scenario for the Sun’s evolution. This is when the Earth is expected to be completely vaporised along with the inner planets. However, the orbits of many of the asteroids in the main asteroid belt will be gravitationally perturbed by Jupiter. Then, they will eventually fall onto the white dwarf that the remnant Sun will become.

