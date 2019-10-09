Watch: Deer Crashes Through Salon Window, Leaps Away With a Straightening Iron

Days after a deer leapt over a woman's head in the US and kicked her head while doing so leaving her terrified, while she was on her regular trip to the gas station, another bizarre deer-related incident took place on Saturday, October 5 afternoon. A deer crashed through the front glass window of a hair salon in New York and ran amok before breaking out the front door with a hair straightening iron in tow. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera of the hair salon which showed that the animal jumped over a couch and hit a woman after it crashed into the salon. According to CBS News report, the woman, who was waiting for her appointment, was left with minor injuries in the incident.

The footage shared by the Long Island's Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, on Facebook shows the buck standing on its hind feet for a split second before rushing into a break room at the back of the salon. Customers and staff at the salon were shocked and panicking and are seen looking to hide themselves as the deer crashed through the window.

The deer ran to the break room at the back of the shop, came back out and hit a mirror, then ran out with an iron caught on its antlers.

The male customer, still bibbed for his haircut, gets up from his chair and walks towards the back of the salon to investigate. In the video, a passerby can be seen peeping inside the broken window and darts away as soon as the deer runs back in her direction.

"Oh my God, oh my God, OH MY GOD!" the stylist at the salon can be heard shouting as the deer rushes out of frame toward the back of the salon.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 47,000 views and over 200 comments.

"So glad everyone is OK! What a shock that must have been for everyone," wrote one person, while another commented, "This is insane, unbelievable."

Many took to the comment section to find out whether everyone was okay after the incident.

NBC News quoted Jenisse Heredia, owner of the salon, saying, "In my mind, I'm thinking the worst, that a car just drove into a salon. I just started screaming. I didn't even know how to react."

