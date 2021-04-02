Watch: Deer Flies Through Window of Moving School Bus in US, Lands On a Student

We all do our best to avoid animals on the road when driving around. But sometimes such freak occurrences become unavoidable resulting in broken windshields or funny and even scary situations.

One such bizarre accident occurred on Thursday morning in Virginia, when a school bus driver and several students in Powhatan County were left reeling after a deer crashed through the windshield of their school bus. According to a Richmond Times Dispatch report, the incident was captured on the Powhatan County school bus’ surveillance video. The footage from inside the moving bus shows the bus driver heading toward Powhatan High School with his full load of students when a deer came through the windshield. Upon impact, the animal barrelled through the window to soar over the entry and land flat onto an unsuspecting student, who was sleeping in the first row.

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident, officials said.

Further in the footage, the deer rolled over into the aisle and tried to find its footing. Meanwhile, the stunned bus driver carefully slowed the bus and opened the doors to let the frightened animal escape. He then pulls the bus to a complete halt to report the accident, meanwhile, the deer ran away to a nearby field and appeared to be unharmed.

The report also mentioned Brian Bartlett, interim director of transportation’s statement, that the driver, who did not want to be identified, said the crash occurred while traveling down Old Buckingham Road, in Powhatan County, outside of Richmond. The unnamed bus driver missed one deer that came out in front of him, but collided with a second fawn, he added.

While Bartlett praised the school bus driver for his handling the situation calmly and safely. “He did a very good job at keeping the bus safe and the kids on the bus safe and the only damage to the school bus was a damaged windshield and windshield wiper," he added.