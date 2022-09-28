Watch: Deer Tries To Enter a Car On a Deserted Road, Here's What Happened Next

You all have probably seen deers, who are pretty much shy and run away from humans. Today, we have an important lesson for you all. If you are driving through the forest, you may come across a wild animal that has escaped the forest and is now on the road! This is frequently a risk on highways that run through woodlands.

A video has surfaced on social media platforms and it shows a deer trying to enter the car.

Caption this plz pic.twitter.com/NiBopjidxx — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) September 27, 2022

In the video, on a deserted road at night, a deer comes running from the forested area and tries to enter the car parked on the road. The car door was left open so he easily climbed up halfway but a person inside kicks him and pushes him out. As soon as the deer falls out, he runs away and another person closes the door.

Top showsha video

This video has received over 32,000 views, and many have commented on the video. A user said that the person was trying to take the deer with him, but then he saw that he had come in front of the camera, so he drove him away. One joked that it looked as if the deer was claiming that it was his car.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here