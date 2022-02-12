WATCH: Delhi Artist Transforms into Lata Mangeshkar Using Outstanding Makeup Skills

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left us for the heavenly abode last week. Ever since her death, many actors, politicians, and digital stars are paying their heartfelt tribute to her, to keep her alive in our hearts. Recently, a content creator and make-up artist paid a special tribute to the Nightingale of India by transforming herself into Lata Mangeshkar. In a series of videos shared by the Delhi-based make-up artist Dikshita, we can feel Lata Mangeshkar has come back. Using her make-up skills and artistic hand, Dikshita completely transformed her face to look exactly like Lata Mangeshkar.

In the first video shared by her, she can be seen dancing to the popular melody of Lata Mangeshkar, Lag Ja gale. As she does the step with her hand, she transforms into the elegant saree beauty Lata Mangeshkar. Captioning the video, she wrote that it is her tribute to Lata Ji.

A few days after her first video as the melody queen, the artist shared the complete transformation process. Putting the background music EK Pyaar ka Nagma hai, the artist did her makeup and in just seconds, she transformed into the great singer Lata Mangeshkar. While posting the video, she wrote, “Makeup Transformation into Lata Mangeshkar *The Nightingale of Bollywood* Her songs will always keep her alive. She is legendary,”

The netizens were completely blown away by the makeup skills of the artist. One of the users reacted in shock asking how this could be possible. Another user appreciated the talent of the artist and said she was left speechless after watching the video.

This isn’t the first time Dikshita has taken the internet by storm through her make-up skills. Her Instagram profile is filled with transformation videos of her into various celebrities. Recently, she posted some videos of her turning into the iconic star Rekha and we can’t differentiate between the real and reel.

What do you think about the makeup skills of the content creator?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.