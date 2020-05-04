WATCH: Delhi Cop's Soulful Rendition of 'Teri Mitti' for Corona Warriors Will Give You Goosebumps

A Delhi Police personnel's rendition of a song from actor Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is breaking the internet.

Rajat Rathod, who has dedicated his performance to those who are working on the front line in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, has sung the track titled 'Teri Mitti'.

Captioning the video, he wrote, "A tribute from my side For all The heroes who are fighting with this pandemic Doctors and force member salute to all of u This song is one of My fav song Akshaykumar Bpraak #copthatsings #delhipolice #terimitti #tribute #bpraak #akshaykumar #kesari #parineetichopra #singer #indiansingers #brave #respect #dharmaproductions".

The video has been shared more than 600 times and has garnered one thousand likes.

The comments section of the post is filled with all praises for Rajat's vocal skills. Many people wrote "very nice" and "awesome. A user said, "Well player rajat.... Totally impressed from ur art in delhi police department......". Another user commented, "It is a very lovely voice. I like this".

The song which has originally been sung by B Praak has been written by Manoj Muntashir.

In the movie, which hit the theatres in 2019, the song has been pictured on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The historical-action film has been directed and written by Anurag Singh.