BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Delhi Cop's Soulful Rendition of 'Teri Mitti' for Corona Warriors Will Give You Goosebumps

Rajat Rathor / Teri Mitti | Facebook.

Rajat Rathor / Teri Mitti | Facebook.

Rajat Rathod, who has dedicated his performance to those who are working on the front line in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, has sung the track titled 'Teri Mitti'.

Share this:

A Delhi Police personnel's rendition of a song from actor Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is breaking the internet.

Rajat Rathod, who has dedicated his performance to those who are working on the front line in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, has sung the track titled 'Teri Mitti'.

Captioning the video, he wrote, "A tribute from my side For all The heroes who are fighting with this pandemic Doctors and force member salute to all of u This song is one of My fav song Akshaykumar Bpraak #copthatsings #delhipolice #terimitti #tribute #bpraak #akshaykumar #kesari #parineetichopra #singer #indiansingers #brave #respect #dharmaproductions".

The video has been shared more than 600 times and has garnered one thousand likes.

The comments section of the post is filled with all praises for Rajat's vocal skills. Many people wrote "very nice" and "awesome. A user said, "Well player rajat.... Totally impressed from ur art in delhi police department......". Another user commented, "It is a very lovely voice. I like this".

The song which has originally been sung by B Praak has been written by Manoj Muntashir.

In the movie, which hit the theatres in 2019, the song has been pictured on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The historical-action film has been directed and written by Anurag Singh.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres