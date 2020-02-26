WATCH: Delhi Kid Impresses Melania Trump With Impromptu Bhangra During 'Happiness Class'

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump attended a ‘happiness class’ at a government school in South Delhi during her 36-hour visit to India with the President of the United States Donald Trump.

She was hosted to a cultural performance that included Bhangra and Rajasthani folk. But what won hearts was an impromptu and energetic Bhangra performance in the crowd.

While a colourful performance on a Punjabi number was ongoing on the stage and Melania, along with others, clapped along; a kid in the audience got up and danced his heart out.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/dBCuTzvymF — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Soon, everyone noticed him and encourage him to continue. Melania could be seen turning around in her chair after some teachers sitting beside her nudged her to look back at the jolly student.

She clapped and smiled at the kid. Some other kids in the crowd also got up and grooved to the beats as the entire atmosphere became joyous and fun.

Twitterati appreciated the young boy’s enthusiasm.

Chotta sardar Jeet gaya — nirav patani (@nirav_patani) February 25, 2020

That sardar boy 🔥🔥🔥. Perfection — Ankit (@ankitvdsi) February 25, 2020

Sabbash sher ...singh is really king — Mishra ji🇮🇳 (@amitmishra420) February 25, 2020

One Twitter user posted a picture of Melania shaking hands with the student.

Melania meet that kid.😀 pic.twitter.com/bsT4WxOA1m — Anup Sayare (@sayareakd) February 25, 2020

The video clip posted on February 25 has already received 7.4K likes and 1.2K retweets.