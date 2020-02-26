English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
WATCH: Delhi Kid Impresses Melania Trump With Impromptu Bhangra During 'Happiness Class'

Screenshot from video tweeted by @ANI.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @ANI.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump attended a ‘happiness class’ at a government school in South Delhi during her 36-hour visit to India with the President of the United States Donald Trump.

She was hosted to a cultural performance that included Bhangra and Rajasthani folk. But what won hearts was an impromptu and energetic Bhangra performance in the crowd.

While a colourful performance on a Punjabi number was ongoing on the stage and Melania, along with others, clapped along; a kid in the audience got up and danced his heart out.

Soon, everyone noticed him and encourage him to continue. Melania could be seen turning around in her chair after some teachers sitting beside her nudged her to look back at the jolly student.

She clapped and smiled at the kid. Some other kids in the crowd also got up and grooved to the beats as the entire atmosphere became joyous and fun.

Twitterati appreciated the young boy’s enthusiasm.

One Twitter user posted a picture of Melania shaking hands with the student.

The video clip posted on February 25 has already received 7.4K likes and 1.2K retweets.

