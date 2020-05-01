Watch: Delhi Police Pay Tribute to AIIMS’ Health Workers on 51 'Covid Patrol' Bikes

Delhi police’s humanitarian gesture in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak has been earning it huge plaudits. From stitching face masks to preparing food for migrant workers, cops are not leaving any stone unturned to tide over the crisis.

Now to continue its noble streak, a group of Delhi police on Wednesday undertook a ‘parikarma’ of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to show their gratitude to healthcare professionals engaged in stemming the novel coronavirus.

Clip of the police performing the procession was shared on MyGovIndia’s official Twitter handle.

Caption of the video revealed that cops rode 51 ‘COVID patrol’ bikes to pay siren tribute to medical professionals. The contingent was led by women police.

“Today evening, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of South Delhi District Police expressed their gratitude & solidarity to our front line corona warriors AIIMS Doctors & paramedics. They are the real Heroes. And women cops in the lead.#IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan,” read the post.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, it has garnered over 60,000 views and over 2, 000 likes.

Netizens also heaped praises on police personnel, with one user saying, “This is brilliant!!! Hats off to the police force for their courage n standing shoulder to shoulder with doctors.”

Another person wrote, “U are also a big part of this fight @DelhiPolice. We are thankful to u all. Take care”.

Earlier, in a similar gesture, a team of police led by Central DCP Eish Singhal undertook ‘parikrama' of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to express gratitude to Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to express gratitude to DSGMC for their commitment and support to Delhi Police in fighting Covid-19

Their heart-warming gesture had evoked an appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing the clip, PM had said, “Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable”.