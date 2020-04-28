WATCH: Delhi Police Stitches Thousands of Face Masks for Corona Warriors

Police and doctors have become synonyms with frontline soldiers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. They are pulling out all the stops to prevent the spread of the contagious virus. Now, to ensure the uninterrupted supply of face masks for frontline corona warriors and needy persons, Delhi police have started sewing masks.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police, several policewomen could be seen stitching the face masks.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation of police work during Mann Ki Baat will definitely boost our morale. The Delhi Police are determined to maintain its motto of ‘Shanti, Seva, Nyaya,” read the caption.

In the 58-second long footage, a caption says, “Thousands of masks are being prepared, sanitised and distributed to frontline corona warriors and needy persons”.

Since the post was shared, it has been viewed over 1 lakh times and over 3, 000 users have liked the clip.

Netizens were impressed by the gesture of cops and appreciated their untiring efforts. One person said, “We Salute you and your efforts. Jai Hindustan Jai Hindustani #jeetegaindia #Covid_19india”.

We Salute you and your efforts. Jai Hindustan Jai Hindustani #jeetegaindia #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/c18JNt8FMe — Ramesh Raina (@RameshRaina) April 27, 2020

Another user said, “It is very touching n we all are very grateful to the police for such good n hard work..... you make us proud.”

See some other reactions:







V nobel gesture :) — Sagar Singh (@Sagarsinghkalsi) April 26, 2020