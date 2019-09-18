Watch: Delhi Priest Sways To 'Kudukku Pottiya' From 'Love Action Drama', Video Goes Viral

Malayalam action drama ‘Love Action Drama’, which released on September 5 this month, has a collection of groovy tracks to its name. The man behind the successful music of the film is Shaan Rahman, who also composed the hit song ‘Entammede jimikki kammal’.

From ‘love Action Drama, it is the song ‘Kudukku pottiya’ which has taken the social media by a storm. Its increasing numbers on YouTube and other social media portals have made it the anthem of the festive season. As of now, the song has over 1.6 million views on YouTube alone.

Now, this song has become so popular that a priest in Delhi put on his dancing shoes and grooved a little to its tunes, while being accompanied by two other dancers.

The video was shared on Instagram by actor Nivin Pauly who stars as ‘Dineshan’ in the film Love Action Drama. He identified the priest as Father Matthew Kizhackechira from New Delhi.

He captioned the video as “Father Mathew Kizhackechira from New Delhi dancing to #Kudukkusong tune with his team. Thank you, Father!”

In the 1-minute, 11-second video, Father Matthew, dressed in white habit, grooves to the song while being accompanied by two other dancers. The trio entertains the excited crowd with their energetic moves. Some are even heard whistling in appreciation.

The video has already received more than 1.63 lakh views on Instagram. It has also gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The hit song has been written by Manu Majith and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan, one of the singers of 'Entammede jimikki kammal'.

In an interview to The Hindu, composer Shaan Rahman said he wanted Manu to write a song with an 'old-world feel'. The English lines in the song were later added by Shaan and Vineeth during the recording session.

However, there were allegations that the song is a copy of ‘Kizhakkudikkile…’ from the 1964-release Aadyakiranangal. But Shaan dismissed them saying, “Such accusations are part and parcel of this industry."

