WATCH: Delhi School Teacher Dances with Students to 'Jhumka Bareli Wala' in Empty Class

All good things come to an end, and the summer camps are no different. These camps provide recreational and sporting facilities to children during their summer vacations. The conclusion of summer camps is probably one of the most heart-breaking moments, as signifies the return to regular classes and exams. Recently, a video of a teacher and students ending their summer camp on a musical note has gone viral on social media. The students as well as the teacher are seen grooving to the revamped version of the song Jhumka Bareli Wala, in the viral clip. The video will bring a smile to your face and their killer moves are just the highlight. It was shared on Twitter by school teacher Manu Gulati, who also makes an appearance in the clip.

“Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness,” the teacher tweeted, along with the dance video.

Watch the video here:

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️ Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

The viral clip, which was recorded in an empty classroom on the last day of summer camp, has so far racked up over 5 lakh views and some adorable reactions from internet users.

While a couple of users did not appreciate the video, the majority lauded Manu for “joyfully inspiring” the students. “Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning. All the very best,” a user tweeted.

Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning. I follow @ValaAfshar and attached one of his tweet on similar line. All the very best. https://t.co/iOzCWC49tS — Samir Gupta (@samirgupta73) June 17, 2022

“Society needs teachers like you with whom students are enjoying study, as well as, extracurricular activities,” wrote another one.

Society needs teacher like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extra curricular activities..Grand salute to you…. — Saurabh Awasthi (@CSaurabhAwasthi) June 17, 2022

God bless you Mam, you love your job. — Suraj Singh Parihar 🇮🇳 (@SurajSinghIPS) June 17, 2022

Great teacher really admired — Satish Biradar (@SatishB28399959) June 18, 2022

“What a fun video,” a third tweeted on the microblogging site.

What a fun video! — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 16, 2022

What are your memories of your summer camps?

