Watch: Delhi's Connaught Place Turns into 'Venice' and Children Enjoy a Swim in Viral Video

As the fresh spell of heavy rains lashes parts of north India including Delhi and the National Capital Region, a video has surfaced on social media showing floodwaters inundating a social hub of the capital city.

The viral video shows the water level rising up so much in Connaught Place that children are gleefully enjoying a summer swim in it.

Sharing the video, writer-director Vinod Kapri tweeted, "Although Kashi is yet to be made India's Kyoto, it seems Delhi has already become Venice."

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the authorities, the journalist also urged netizens to tag the responsible leaders and thank them for such an achievement.

The video has gone viral and many are tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders, "thanking" them. Hic.

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said.

The monsoon trough is also running through the region. These two factors together led to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, they said.