Watch: Delivery Robot Crashes Into Train As Censor Fails To Detect It

The Internet is one such platform, where content from one part of the world can easily spread to another. We learned about things we had never seen before thanks to the video. You’ve probably heard a lot about robotic delivery; in some countries, the sight of goods being delivered by robots is common, but the video that went viral can help you understand the risks involved.

In a viral social media video, a robot is on its way to deliver something when it encounters a railway track. After that, the view you get to see is enough to tell you what the fundamental difference between a human and a machine is.

The video shows some goods being carried by a robotic carrier. While walking, this robot comes across a railway track. A high-speed train approaches from the opposite side of the track, trapping this robot. The train is moving at a high-speed speed, and the robot completely breaks down on the track, spewing sparks. If a person had been in his place, he might have seen the train, but the robot’s sensor couldn’t understand it.

This video was shared on the social media platform Twitter by the account name TansuYegen. The video’s caption reads, “Some robot deliveries do not happen.” The video has been viewed by over 44,000 people and liked by hundreds of others. Many people have commented on the video as well. One user commented, “I knew this was a bad idea.” At the same time, another user commented, “The restaurant will claim that your food was hit by a train!”

