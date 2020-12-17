Watch: Delivery Worker Squeals in Joy as She Finds Snacks on Customer's Doorstep for Her

After what’s been a testing year, the much-awaited Christmas cheer is finally here. The festive season not only brings families together, it also heralds the holiday season to spread love and affection to others. While many of us strive to bring happiness to our families, it is surely another joy to make someone’s else’s day with happiness. Big or small acts of generosity go a long way and they truly define the holiday spirit.

One such UPS delivery worker’s reaction to a customer’s act of kindness has gone viral after her excitement was captured on camera.

This year, Nashandra James who lives in a small town called Madison in Mississippi decided to place a basket full of snacks and few refreshments outside her home during the holiday season for the workers who deliver packages. It was her idea to say thank you to delivery personnel who brought her the items she ordered online.

Mrs James placed a basket full of snacks which included chip, cookies and bottles of water. The snack basket was kept at her doorstep with a note that said, “Thank you for making our holiday shopping easy! Please take some refreshments for the road. Happy Holidays!”

This time, James’ doorbell camera captured the moment when a UPS worker, later identified as named Mimi Chandler, arrived to deliver an item. The video was shared online both by Nashandra and her husband, Steven James, on their Facebook pages.

Watch it here:

In the short video clip, Chandler arrived to find the treats and couldn’t contain her joy. She squealed with joy and picks one snack, she then looks into the camera and says ‘thank you’ to the residents for their kind gesture. She then rings the bell so that they know that their online purchase has been delivered. On her way out, she can be seen doing a happy dance, which is priceless.

Several users were overjoyed with James' kind gesture and Chandler’s sweet reaction on seeing the snack basket. Many of them have appreciated and took to the comments section to express their joy.

“This is too beautiful and amazing!!!! You all are rock stars!!!!” one user commented.

Appreciating their kind gesture and sharing it online, another user wrote that she absolutely loves that idea and ‘get started’. Many others were too impressed with James’ generosity and Chandler’s happy dance. The video for such obvious reasons has gone viral.