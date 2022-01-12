WATCH: Denmark Cellist's Soulful Music Draws in Admiring Deer

Soulful music is indeed a treat to our ears and serves as a relaxing therapy for our brain, but a viral video from Denmark has proved that even the animals get enchanted if the cords are struck right. The video, shared on Instagram by a cello player Diana from Aarhus city, shows her playing the instrument outside in a field while two deer patiently listen to her. “Playing Bach for these two deer,” Diana captioned her post. In the video, Diana could be seen elegantly sitting on a chair with the cello while her back facing the two deer who could be spotted at a distance. As Diana started to skillfully play the instrument, the two deer appeared to be captivated by the melody and started coming closer to her. The deer then curiously listened to Diana till she finished playing.

The adorable video soon went viral on Instagram, and has garnered nearly 23,000 likes so far. Netizens praised Diana for her incredible talent that even appealed to the wild creatures. “Wow! You are unique!,” wrote one user, “Nature agrees with you,” wrote another. Impressed by Diana’s splendid performance, one user even enquired for a full version of the song.

Apart from this video, Diana’s Instagram page is replete with her other videos where she can be seen showcasing her skills at several locations which are mostly outdoors. In one of her videos shared earlier, she could be seen playing cello at a picturesque beach while she has even played the instrument on the streets in her other videos.

Earlier, a British musician in Denmark started playing cello for some cows during the pandemic. The cellist, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, had even set up a cello school in the rural countryside. According to him, he once convinced a farmer to make his cattle listen to classical music in a bid to improve their welfare. As the cattle liked the music, the cellist continued to treat them with some pleasant melodies.

