WATCH: Desi Bride Breaks into Dance as 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' Starts Playing at Wedding

If you are having a dull day. don't worry. A clip of a happy bride dancing her heart out on her wedding day will definitely cheer you up. A video is making rounds on the internet, showing an extremely happy bride at her own wedding. Her mood and energy could also change your mood. The video starts with a beautiful bride in a gorgeous red lehenga standing next to the groom on the stage during the main wedding ceremony. The groom can be seen immersed in a conversation with someone as she groves to the song Oh Ho Ho Ho from Irrfan Khan's 2017 film Hindi Medium. At first, the bride can be seen beautifully performing to the tunes of the song. But later, she starts dancing with a man, who jumps in the video and appears to be her acquaintance. The fun entertaining video was shared on Instagram by the page named The Wedding Ministry, who, while posting the video, wrote, “Double-tap and tag that bride. We all know that bride who will be the happiest at her wedding.”

For those who don’t know, the remix version of the super hit party song was sung by Sukhbir Randhawa and Ikka Singh for Saket Chaudhary’s directorial, which features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The now-viral video was posted on March 30, and since then it has been played, more than 3.2 million times and has garnered over 351k likes. Netizens can’t stop admiring the bride’s happy face, which is a truly rare sight at a wedding. Several girls loved the video and expressed that they wanted the same “vibe” on their wedding day as well. One user wrote, “Me at my wedding”. Another user commented, “This will be our vibe at my wedding”. A third user wrote, “On loop. Hands down this is the best reel I've seen in a while.”

