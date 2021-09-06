Watch: Desi Bride Turns DJ, Makes Guests Groove to Music at Own Wedding

Music and dance forms an integral part of a typical big fat Indian wedding. However, a bride is garnering attention on social media after she played the disc jockey DJ at her own wedding. Considering how a typical Indian bride is expected to subtly enjoy her own wedding festivities, the latest video doing the rounds on social media will certainly show you how a modern bride likes to celebrate. Shared on Instagram by wedding DJ Ajay Nautiyal the video shows bride Nazuk Uppal Kessar getting the party started.

Nautiyal first shared the video earlier in August, and it again gained traction after Instagram page Dulhaniyaa shared the footage. In the video, Nazuk is seen dancing with the zest of a newly-wed bride wearing an embellished red lehenga. Dancing to the tunes, Nazuk also wore the headphones just like a DJ as she got the wedding crowd all enthused with her energetic moves. Grooving to Punjabi hit song Jalsa by Satinder Sartaj, Nazuk was seen accompanying Nautiyal who tried to match with the bride’s energy.

Captioning the video, Nautiyal wrote, “Wishing you both a good married life ahead with all heart@rishirajkessar and @nazukuppal as adorable as you guys are, I wish you both a wonderful life ahead. It was my pleasure to be able to be a part of your special day.”

With 42.6k likes on Nautiyal’s video, it can be ascertained that netizens equally enjoyed watching the elated bride. One of the viewers commented on the post “Vibing at another level. Simply awesome.” Another user praised the DJ and wrote, “Oh bhai you kill it man.”

In an earlier Instagram post shared by Nautiyal, the DJ shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony posing with the bride and the groom Rishiraj Kessar. Captioning the post Nautiyal wrote, “Let me start with how it all started with the bang. And not to forget it’s just Mehendi. Which obviously means, it’s just the start.”

