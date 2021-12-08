WATCH: Desi Bride Wears Ripped Jeans Instead of Lehenga on Wedding Day

Indian weddings are extravagant in every way. Be it the overzealous kins, grand venues, or fashionable attires, Indians do not hold back from getting grand for this particular occasion. However, it gets tiring and taxing for the mains of the event, the bride and the groom, who have to put up with rituals and traditions wearing heavy clothes and accessories. One such bride who got ready for her wedding and adorned herself with jewellery decided that she wanted to go for the Pheras in comfortable denim rather than a heavily-crafted lehenga. The video of the bride demanding denims has gone viral. It was shared ‘Witty Wedding,’ a page on Instagram dedicated to weddings. The caption attached with the video read, “When the bride does not want to wear her Lehnga but want to go in her denim for her Pheras.” In the video, the bride is seen wearing everything that bridalwear incorporates, except the lehnga.

She is surrounded by her family when she says, “Mujhe Lehnga nahi pehenna. Mujhe aise hi jaana hai (I do not want to wear a lehnga, I want to go like this only).” The people watching her erupt into laughter. One person even offered to escort her to the venue.

Take a look at the video:

Since shared, the video has been viewed by more than 7.5 lakh people and has racked up almost 47,000 likes. Netizens came up with mixed reactions to the bride’s demand. While some users supported the unusual dress, some thought otherwise. Many started dissing the bride when many supported her, saying that the bride was clearly joking.

Comments like ‘superb,” “wow,” “This is great,” too, saw the likes of the comment box. One user, replying to all the people dissing the bride, wrote, “Wow. I did not know people cannot even take a joke.” Another wrote, “The bride was clearly joking. What is up with these people?”

