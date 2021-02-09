Watch: Desi Couple Goes Skiing in Saree and Dhoti Along the Slopes of Minnesota Village, Internet Loves it

From actresses in Yashraj movies dancing to romantic songs in chiffon sarees in the snow-clad valleys to skiing while wearing one, Indian women have come a long way.

Netizens are in awe of a couple who have given an Indian twist to the much loved winter sport. Divya and Madhu, who are based in Minnesota, USA decided to add a splash of traditional Indian wear as they skied through the slopes at Welch Village.

Earlier this week, the couple uploaded a video where they were seen skiing dressed in saree and dhoti. Divya was seen wearing a blue saree and a jacket on top and as she skied down the slopes of Welch, she made sure her saree’s pallu also flew gracefully like one of the Yashraj film heroines.

Meanwhile, Madhu wore a green shirt on top of a white dhoti as he skied along with his wife.

Captioning the video, Divya wrote that they needed to do something really crazy to distract themselves and hence they tried the desi couple way of skiing.

The post has been liked by over 2k Instagram users. Netizens have showered the couple with some positive comments for their refreshing take on wearing ethnic wear anywhere you like. One user commented, “Love this ! You guys are awesome”. While another user commented, “Love this! Sari and panche game strong.” The video also gave a few netizens strong desi couple goals as one user wrote, “You guys are crazy good… made for each other”.

Divya also mentioned that her idea of wearing a saree for skiing was inspired by fashion blogger Masoom Minawala Mehta who had tried the saree skiing trick last month. The 28-year-old blogger had posted some breathtaking images from her trip to Switzerland where she skied wearing a chiffon saree.

Masoom’s post went on to receive over 797k views on Instagram. Commenting on her refreshing take, one of the users wrote that Masoom is a “queen” who always slays Indian outfits at every possible place in the world.