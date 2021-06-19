WATCH: Desi Groom Feeding 'Gol-gappa' to Bride is Giving Netizens Couple Goals

‘Gol-Gappa’ also known as Panipuri or fuchka or Gupshup in some parts of the country, is undoubtedly one of the favourite fast food items for north Indians. A recent video that is winning hearts on the internet shows how a groom is lovingly feeding his wife this delicacy on their wedding day. The post has taken the internet by storm and has garnered over one lakh 40 thousand likes. Many women have commented on the post saying that they too want a groom like that.

The Instagram reel begins with the newlywed groom putting a gol gappa in his wife’s mouth. The two of them are standing in front of a chaat counter. They are both clad in their bridal outfits and are wearing the wedding garland. The bride is wearing a pretty red lehenga while the man is wearing a traditional sherawani with a maroon pagdi. The video has been posted by a user named Arshi Rajput. The Instagram user has completed the post by adding the track ‘Pani Da Gal’ by Maninder Buttar, and Asees Kaur.

The video has received a variety of reactions. Some people have showered their blessings on the newlywed couple and have prayed for their togetherness. A bunch of users appreciated how the groom was aware of his bride’s liking from the very first day. Quite a few users also opined how the two of them are couple goals.

As of now the post on Instagram alone has crossed two million views. Arshi’s account is only about adorable couple moments. In another reel video, a groom is seen bending in front of his bride so that she can put the garland on him during the exchange. The adorable video also went viral and garnered a lot of attention from the netizens.

The comments section of the post is filled with wishes for the couple, while some people showered them with their blessings.

