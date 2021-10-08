WATCH: Desi Mom Has Sassy Comeback to Daughter Disturbing Her During 'Anupamaa'

Have you ever disturbed your mother while she is watching her favourite television show? Not everyone has the nerve to do so! However, some people like taking chances. Just like this daughter who got roasted after she disturbed her mom's flow of watching ‘Anupamaa’. We can all agree that desi moms are unrivalled monarchs of sass. Their savage retorts and sense of humour are especially amusing. An Instagram user Chabi Gupta recently uploaded a video on the Instagram account 'Your Regular Mom'. In the video, Chabi’s mom Anita Gupta is binge watchingher favourite daily soap Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly. The TVshow starring Rupali has a big fan base, and Anita is surely one of them. As she was watching the show, Chabi walks into the room and try to have a chat with her.

Anita, then annoyed by her conduct, says, " Kya ho gaya? 2 minute koi chain se baith bhi nahi sakta hai. Hum apna serial dekh rahe hain. Humko serial dekhne do shanti se. (What is wrong now? Can't let someone sit peacefully for 2 mins. I'm watching my serial, let me watch it.)" After this, Chabi grins and asks her mother for the extension cord.

Anita scolds her daughter instantly as she answers with a funny desi retort to her question. "Mere Sar pe (It is on my head)," she replies. We are convinced that after viewing this video, you will burst out laughing.

“@rupaliganguly taking all the attention always!” Chabi wrote in the caption.

The video has been viewed more than 283k times on social media, and 22k likes have been posted. Several internet users found the hilarious video relatable. Notably, it is the same mother-daughter duo from Ranchi that went viral and broke the internet earlier this year after Chabi's mother Anita roasted her after she bought a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000. Since its upload in June this year, the video has got over 4.2 million views and thousands of comments.

