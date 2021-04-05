WATCH: Desi Uncle's 'Jugaad' Technique of Shaving without Razor Will Leave You in Splits

In India, a very common solution to find a quick fix for any situation is ‘jugaad’. The jugaad trick is used for activities ranging from hobbies to everyday work to extend the life of any good that you may not want to discard. A recent viral video shows an old man using a smart jugaad to shave his beard.According to a video accessed by Zee News , one can spot an elderly man shaving his beard with a DIY razor. He has made the instrument with sticks and thread. The two small sticks have been attached with each other in a V shape, for ease of use. The blade portion of a razor has been replaced by multiple layers of thread through which the actual shaving is being done.

Till now, there is no information about the man’s identity or the place where the now-viral clip has been shot. Even though this technique and innovation are entirely new, the concept of making DIY equipment is not foreign to Indians.

Previously, a man shot a video of himself in which he can be seen doing his own haircut. The interesting part of the clip is that he does it without a trimmer or a pair of scissors. Furthermore, the man not only makes haircutting equipment out of a comb, blade and a paper clip but also goes on to make a DIY apron using a sheet of newspaper. In the viral video, he shows how he has attached the blade to the comb with the help of the clip. Once he has set up his equipment, he is seen combing his hair in a way that his hair is getting trimmed automatically.

This is some next level jugaad 💇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/koNq5DildI— Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) May 17, 2020

The viral video had been shared at the time of national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. During that time when salons were shut, many people had resolved to haircutting at home and trends like couple cutting each others hair had become quite popular among netizens.