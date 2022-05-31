WATCH: Desi Woman Aces Viral 'Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle' Trend Inside Delhi Metro

Trends come and go on the internet, and the latest one which has got the netizens all pumped up is a rap mix Jiggle Jiggle. Instagram is flooded with clips of people dancing to rap mix Jiggle Jiggle. Jumping on the bandwagon, a young woman danced to the beats in a moving Delhi metro train and her clip has gone viral. The reel shared by an Instagram user, who goes by the name kashikabassi, features a woman clad in a red polka dot jumpsuit positioning the camera. She steps back and puts on sunglasses. The woman then performs the Jiggle Jiggle dance inside the moving vehicle.

Watch video:

The clip which was posted over a week ago has amassed more than 18 thousand likes and over 3 lakh views on Instagram. Netizens loved her performance, and they also praised her confidence. “Need a lot of courage to dance in a metro,” commented a user, while another wrote, “Well, you have a lot of social confidence 100/10 for that, not at all embarrassment. Loved it liked anything miss.” “Guts pro max, I wonder how no one is staring you ….. India badal rha hai,” a third comment read.

The Jiggle Jiggle trend has taken over the internet like no other. Several Bollywood stars have also grooved to this viral song, sharing their versions with fans. Recently Malaika Arora had shared a dancing reel that features her along with two of her crew members. The trio aced the Jiggle Jiggle trend like no other.

Watch here:

“Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it,” Malaika wrote, while posting the Reel. So far, the clip has amassed over 1 lakh views and tons of reactions from Instagram users.

The rap mix went viral after two theatre performers, Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt, posted a snazzy TikTok video on the song.

