An initiative by &
1-min read

Watch: Devotees Form 'Human Corridor' to Make Way for Ambulance at Puri Rath Yatra

A video from Puri's Rath Yatra is making rounds on social media that shows people forming a human chain to allow a smooth passage for an ambulance.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Watch: Devotees Form 'Human Corridor' to Make Way for Ambulance at Puri Rath Yatra
Image credit: Twitter
On July 4, millions of devotees thronged the beach town of Puri in Odisha as the annual nine-day Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began. Lakhs of people have congregated in Puri for a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) as they travel from their home -- the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple, home of their aunt.

A video from Puri's Rath Yatra is making rounds on social media that shows people forming a human chain to allow a smooth passage for an ambulance. Around 1,200 volunteers and 10 organisations joined hands to form a human corridor on both side of the road for easy ambulance movement.

Shared by SP Puri on the micro-blogging site, the tweet reads, "1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019."

The video has garnered 2,070 likes, 18.4 k views and 660 retweets.

One of the user wrote, “Proud to be part of this Service”

“Proud of my dist..And really miss this occasion its a big really great 👍 occasion of Odisha and India 🇮🇳”, another user expressed his thoughts after seeing the video.

This is not the first time that a video of a teeming crowd parting to make way for an ambulance has gone viral. Shot during the festival of Mannarkkad Pooram in March, the annual temple festival held in the town of Palakkad in Kerala, the video captured a street-full of revelers dancing to DJ beats who parted the moment an ambulance came to pass.

A similar incident took place in Hong Kong in June when almost 2 million protesters made way for an ambulance.

