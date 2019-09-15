Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Devotees Win Hearts by Making Way for Ambulance Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi Procession

The video shows an ambulance trying to navigate its way through a crowd of people, while a number of people run ahead to clear the way for it to pass in ease.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Watch: Devotees Win Hearts by Making Way for Ambulance Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi Procession
Video grab. (Twitter/ @ANI)
A recent viral video, which shows devotees during a Ganesh chaturthi procession making way for the passage of an ambulance, has led netizens to always have faith in 'humanity'.

The video shows an ambulance trying to navigate its way through a crowd of people holding orange flags, while a number of people run ahead of the ambulance to clear the way for it to pass in ease.

The video has pulled in a lot of good hearts and appreciations of people, who have lauded such an action of the devotees.

The incident took place during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune.

