Watch: Devotees Win Hearts by Making Way for Ambulance Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi Procession
The video shows an ambulance trying to navigate its way through a crowd of people, while a number of people run ahead to clear the way for it to pass in ease.
Video grab. (Twitter/ @ANI)
A recent viral video, which shows devotees during a Ganesh chaturthi procession making way for the passage of an ambulance, has led netizens to always have faith in 'humanity'.
The video shows an ambulance trying to navigate its way through a crowd of people holding orange flags, while a number of people run ahead of the ambulance to clear the way for it to pass in ease.
#WATCH Maharashtra: Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune. #GaneshVisarjan (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/GqxtN1QmzP— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
The video has pulled in a lot of good hearts and appreciations of people, who have lauded such an action of the devotees.
The incident took place during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune.
Sensible people, appreciate.— subhash (@scsosho) September 13, 2019
Wow! Probably the first time! Normal behavior atlastt!!!— Joseph (@Jothebest4) September 13, 2019
Good gesture by peoples and also good job by ganesh utsav management.Whenever need we have to support emergency vechicle in any festival, dharna etc.These type of steps can save lives.And this is how we do it in india.— Kshitij (@kshitijXi) September 13, 2019
Mera Bharat badal raha hai— Gaurav Kumar (@Gaurav130517) September 13, 2019
Acha laga ye dekh ker— Mohd Hassan (@Hassan16071988) September 14, 2019
