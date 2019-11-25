Watch: 'Devotional' Thief Offers Prayer before Stealing Idol's Crown from Temple

Recently, a video from a temple in Hyderabad is creating buzz on social media, which shows a thief praying before stealing the deity’s silver crown.

In the two-and-a-half minute video shared on Twitter, the 'devotional' thief is seen entering the temple of Goddess Durga in Hyderabad's Gunfoundry area on Wednesday evening. No one else is seen around in the temple.

The CCTV footage shows the man standing before the idol, praying with his folded hands and even holding his ears, turning around in the spot around several times, bowing down and touching the deity's feet. He then turns towards the entrance of the temple to ensure that there is no one around. He then gets on his toes and pulls the crown off the idol.

Afterwards, the thief notices that the silver crown got entangled to a thread-like-thing or may be ornaments that were worn by the Goddess. As he tries to separate the crown, he suddenly stops to touch the idol and pray, seemed somewhat asking for forgiveness. Finally he manages to separate the crown and walks at the side of the door to hide it inside his shirt, before sneaking out.

A CCTV footage of a theft at Durga Bhavani Mandir in Gunfoundry, Secunderabad. A crown of Durga mata was stolen from the temple. Interesting to see how the thief apologizes first to the mata, prays and then steals the crown. Case registered, investigation underway. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/kZ06DZpI4W — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) November 21, 2019

Since being shared, the video has already been viewed around 4,600 times. Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Maa Durga bless him or protect him — I C mallikarjuna (@ICMallikarjuna) November 21, 2019

Apologies before mistake — Karthik Armugam (@karthikawesomes) November 22, 2019

God fearing thief................... — indianhindu208 (@indianhindu208) November 22, 2019

Very intelligent.chor — Ayaz Ahmed Khan - INC Human Rights & Media (@ayazkhan_inc) November 21, 2019

According to a report by The News Minute, a case has been registered under IPC Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house). Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the thief with the help of CCTV camera. A report by news agency PTI said that the estimated value of the silver crown that has been stolen from Goddess Durga templewas around Rs. 10,000.

