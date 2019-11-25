Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: 'Devotional' Thief Offers Prayer before Stealing Idol's Crown from Temple

The CCTV footage shows the man standing before the idol, praying with his folded hands and even holding his ears, turning around in the spot around several times, bowing down and touching the deity's feet.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: 'Devotional' Thief Offers Prayer before Stealing Idol's Crown from Temple
Video grab. (Twitter)

Recently, a video from a temple in Hyderabad is creating buzz on social media, which shows a thief praying before stealing the deity’s silver crown.

In the two-and-a-half minute video shared on Twitter, the 'devotional' thief is seen entering the temple of Goddess Durga in Hyderabad's Gunfoundry area on Wednesday evening. No one else is seen around in the temple.

The CCTV footage shows the man standing before the idol, praying with his folded hands and even holding his ears, turning around in the spot around several times, bowing down and touching the deity's feet. He then turns towards the entrance of the temple to ensure that there is no one around. He then gets on his toes and pulls the crown off the idol.

Afterwards, the thief notices that the silver crown got entangled to a thread-like-thing or may be ornaments that were worn by the Goddess. As he tries to separate the crown, he suddenly stops to touch the idol and pray, seemed somewhat asking for forgiveness. Finally he manages to separate the crown and walks at the side of the door to hide it inside his shirt, before sneaking out.

Since being shared, the video has already been viewed around 4,600 times. Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

According to a report by The News Minute, a case has been registered under IPC Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house). Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the thief with the help of CCTV camera. A report by news agency PTI said that the estimated value of the silver crown that has been stolen from Goddess Durga templewas around Rs. 10,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram