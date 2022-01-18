WATCH: Dhinchak Pooja is Back in New Avatar With Her 'I Am a Biker' Song

YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest single titled Biker. The singer and former Bigg Boss contestant released the video of her latest song Biker on January 15 and it has already initiated a bunch of memes on social media. Dhinchak Pooja or Pooja Jainis is known for her meme-worthy songs that often become the subject of jokes among netizens. Pooja went viral on YouTube nearly five years ago for her song Selfie Maine Le Li. Pooja’s songs stand out for her unique rhythm and singing style. Soon after the first song, Pooja followed this up with other numbers such as Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter. In Dilon Ka Shooter, Pooja talks about her scooter and how it can be a weapon to capture the hearts of her admirers.

Now in her latest single, Pooja has moved on from her “cute girl” on a scooter persona and reimagined herself as a rocker on a bike who asks scooter riders to get out of her way. As the lyrics go: “Scooty thodi side kar, face ko apne hide kar, dim thodi light kar…”The latest music video is one minute 31 seconds-long and features Pooja with her fellow group of bikers who like to ride together. The song continues to present the quintessential Pooja singing style, which includes rhyming lyrics: “I’m a biker biker biker, jaise koi tiger, tiger, tiger.”

Just like all her songs, the singer herself captured the nation's imagination for her rather out of tune singing, which came to be identified as her trademark at least among social media users. Giving meme-makers the fodder for content Dhinchak Pooja is back with her new song, I'm A Biker. One of the Twitter-users tweeted: “we need more such artists to promote a social message through their art. Red light pe ruka kar, I mean hats off to the great visionary song writer. Thanks Dhinchak Pooja.”

we need more such artists to promote a social message through their art. Red light pe ruka kar, i mean hats of to the great visionary song writer. Thanks #dhinchakpooja .— Mr9bodi (@mr9bodi) January 18, 2022

Some Twitter users even pointed out how Pooja has had quite a journey from being on scooter to being on a bike.

Have you watched Pooja's latest music video?

