WATCH: Digital Billboard of Ram Temple Beams in New York's Times Square

Leaders from across the political spectrum welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its first brick in Ayodhya on August 5, as per the 'muhurat' for 'bhoomi pujan', marking a historic moment in the timeline of the decade-old Ayodhya case.

Besides celebrations rolling across different Indian states, the observance of the event also reached the United States of America when a digital billboard of the Ram Temple came up in New York’s Times Square, reports ANI.

People were also heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the background.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square.Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

USA: #RamMandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square. pic.twitter.com/MqklVfD2fr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

"It shows how successful Indians are in America that our Ram Temple & tri-colour are on the most iconic screens in the world. It is a proud moment for India and Indians," Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee old reporters.

Earlier, Sewhani had said that arrangements were being done being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5 following PM Modi's laying of the foundation stone for construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Sewhani had added that among the prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion were the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square.

However, earlier today an advertisement company that manages the billboards had reportedly refused to display any digital images following a petition by a coalition of Muslim groups in the US.