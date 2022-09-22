Watch: Digital Creator Performs Kala Chashma Move During Convocation Ceremony

We all know the buzz about Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chasma song, right? Social media has taken it to a whole new level now. Recently, Quick Style, a Norwegian dance group, posted a video of themselves grooving to the 2018 tune, which popularised it again.

Now, a video of a student dancing to the song during his convocation went viral on the internet. Mahir Malhotra, a digital creator, has shared the video on Instagram, replicating the unusual move while receiving his degree. While everyone cheered in the background, he tripped down the stairs to perform the hook step.

While sharing the video, Mahir wrote, “Disclaimer: PLEASE do not try this, I don’t encourage it.”

The video has received over 6 million views and netizens have flooded the comments section with love. One of the users wrote, “Still can’t believe you pulled that off in front of Sangeeta Kher hahaha” another wrote, “Damn you’ve got some guts.” One more said, “and people on the back thought you fell!” Another wrote, “Waiting for BrutIndia to repost this and make it go viral.”

Katrina Kaif, who began her career in the Telugu film industry with the film Malliswari (2004), achieved success in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005) and Namastey London (2006). Her most successful films were the action thrillers Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Bang Bang! (2012).

She previously featured in Rohit Shetty’s action flick Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, and she is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, she is all set for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

