WATCH: Diners at Brazilian Bar Flee in Fear Mistaking Group of Runners For Robbers

A viral CCTV footage from a restaurant shows the exact moment when terrified customers started fleeing in fear just because of a misunderstanding. Around nine o'clock on Saturday night, diners at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar and restaurant were outdoors enjoying their meal when they were startled and prompted to leave their tables by a bunch of people running straight toward them. The brewery's patrons saw the group coming towards them and sprung from their seats, flipping tables and chairs as they ran in the opposite direction.

In the footage, a woman can initially be seen jogging past the restaurant's outdoor dining along the sidewalk. She is then followed by a man walking his dog, which caused another woman to get up from her chair and ask her companions to do the same. Following the woman and her friends' frantic escape from the table, the other patrons in the bar immediately followed them, some left their possessions behind, and in a matter of seconds, the restaurant was nearly empty.

The server at the restaurant can also be seen in the video appearing to be perplexed before eventually running away from joggers, who were purportedly mistaken for robbers. In the closing seconds of the footage, a group of five males dressed in exercise gear jog by the restaurant. The group who approached the restaurant and startled the patrons was later revealed to be a CrossFit exercise group, not a group of robbers planning to loot the patrons and the bar, reported New York Post.

A group of people doing CrossFit ran passed a restaurant Dozens of diners thought they were escaping from something and abandoned their tables to run off too. This happened in Brazil 1/🧵pic.twitter.com/7lmpt2zHY7 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 25, 2022

Doctor Amyr Kelner, who was present at the Cervejaria Alphaiate at the time of the confusion, told a local news media that the diner mistook the runners for burglars. “It was very fast. People were coming slowly, then, when they got close to our table, they started running. I told my friend to call and hold her bag. She got up and, at that moment, someone shouted that it was a robbery. That’s when I got up, shouted that it was also a robber, and ran away. After a few minutes, we saw that nothing was happening. Everyone started laughing and went back to the tables as if nothing had happened,” reported NY Post.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here