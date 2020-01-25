Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Disgusting Video Shows Man Dipping Baby Mouse in Sauce and Eating it Alive

After the video of a woman gorging bat wings left internet in a state of shock, another video in which an Asian man can be seen eating an alive baby mice has shook the netizens.

January 25, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Watch: Disgusting Video Shows Man Dipping Baby Mouse in Sauce and Eating it Alive
In a video footage, it can be seen that a man is sitting in front of a plate of baby mice with tomato slices placed on the perimeter of the plate. As per the 30-second-long clip, the man can be seen picking up the live mice with a pair of chopsticks, after which he dips the same into a yellow colour sauce and eats it. This comes amid widespread panic about the deadly Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from a seafood market selling snake, bats, poultry, and other farm animals in China’s Wuhan city.

The video, which has been viewed over a million times, has left Twitter absolutely disgusted and angry.

The user, who has shared the video, captioned it as, “I can't believe these pictures. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable. #chinazi #WuhanCoronavirus”

It is no surprise that majority of the comments on the post are that of disgust and anger:

As of now, the date and location where the video was recorded are not known. However, this is not the first time a gross video of this kind has appeared.

Recently, video of woman consuming bat wing in China had disgusted the netizens.

