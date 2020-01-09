WATCH: Disturbing Video of Unattended Toddler Walking on Apartment Ledge Terrifies the Internet

A scary video of a toddler walking on the ledge of an apartment has left the internet shocked.

The incident was reported from Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. The clip is said to from Paraiso Del Sur Apartments in the popular tourist destination.

A video was shared by radio producer and presenter Jeremy Dixon. He took to Twitter to post the 19-second clip.

In the video, the child was already on the ledge. The toddler walked along the ledge towards the balcony and then went back the other way, covering the entire stretch again. Luckily, the kid escaped unharmed.

The child possibly got out of an open window, which was visible in the video.

Dixon wrote on Twitter: “This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife. I always try to book ground floor rooms when with the kids. You can see why”.

This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife... I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why pic.twitter.com/Vxlps0aoYJ — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) January 6, 2020

Netizens expressed concern over the video with some of them blaming the parents for leaving the child unattended.

One user tweeted, “Where are the parents?”

Another said, “Felt sick watching it. Scary thing is it looked like the child was used to doing it?”

Dixon said he did not film the video. The clip was sent to him on WhatsApp and he decided to share it online. The post was retweeted more than 21,000 times with over a 1,000 comments.

