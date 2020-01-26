Watch: Disturbing Video Shows Man Dipping Baby Mouse in Sauce and Eating it Alive

After the video of a woman gorging bat wings left internet in a state of shock, another video in which an Asian man can be seen eating an alive baby mice has shook the netizens.

In a video footage, it can be seen that a man is sitting in front of a plate of baby mice with tomato slices placed on the perimeter of the plate. As per the 30-second-long clip, the man can be seen picking up the live mice with a pair of chopsticks, after which he dips the same into a yellow colour sauce and eats it. This comes amid widespread panic about the deadly Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from a seafood market selling snake, bats, poultry, and other farm animals in China’s Wuhan city.

The video, which has been viewed over a million times, has left Twitter absolutely disgusted and angry.

The user, who has shared the video, captioned it as, “I can't believe these pictures. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable. #chinazi #WuhanCoronavirus”

It is no surprise that majority of the comments on the post are that of disgust and anger:

You know what they say, "You're what you eat"Or in this case, its real karma that those who eat bats, mice, civets are struck back by the viruses carried by the wildlives. Except the poor folks of the other innocent nations who perished as a collateral damage#WuhanCoronavirus — Eren Yeager (@ErenYea95446295) January 23, 2020

Oh...No eye see!!! — ALee (@ALee32372905) January 23, 2020

While I respect the culture of different places, it's definitely unacceptable to continue consuming bats (and other wildlives) having known they are the natural reservoir of deadly viruses like SARS and Ebola. #CCPChina's lack of public health awareness is troubling indeed. pic.twitter.com/c81Up4N7zV — Tom.T (@TomT88696910) January 22, 2020

As of now, the date and location where the video was recorded are not known. However, this is not the first time a gross video of this kind has appeared.

Recently, video of woman consuming bat wing in China had disgusted the netizens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.