WATCH: Doctor Plays 'Love You Zindagi' for Covid-19 Patient to Cheer Her inside Emergency Ward

As India reels under the throes of a harrowing coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers likely face the biggest brunt of the second wave. hospital staff, nurses, doctors and people in the healthcare sector on the frontline are experiencing burnout of another kind when it comes to battling the virus - one entire year after it first recorded in the country. Even as India is in the third phase of its vaccination drive, it is also trying to meet vaccine shortages as reported by many states. With state failures and paucity of resources, the entire sector struggles to save lives as more and more cases are being recorded each day in the country.

In a recent incident, a doctor’s attempt to cheer up a covid-19 positive patient is winning hearts on social media. The viral video shows a young woman sitting sick with an oxygen mask while the doctor plays the title track of the 2016 Bollywood hit Dear Zindagi, ‘Love You Zindagi’.

The patient is a 30-year-old woman who didn’t get an ICU bed in the hospital and was managing in the covid emergency for the past ten days. She asked the doctor if some music can be played, to which the healthcare worker played the above-mentioned song.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a certain dr Monika Langesh, who said, “She is just 30 yrs old & She didn’t get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10 days. She is on NIVsupport, received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her. by a certain Dr Monika Langesh who wrote(sic)."

She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, she said that although she got an ICU bed after two days her condition was reportedly not stable. “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It’s all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray," the doctor wrote.

She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray. https://t.co/zfpWEt5dYm— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 9, 2021

Since being shared, the act of kindness went viral garnering a lot of love and well wishes for the duo.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,1,76,36,307. Active cases have inched closer to the 29-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

