1-min read

Watch: Doctor Singing 'Unforgettable' to Distract Baby While Drawing Blood is Winning Internet

The baby's mother Shannon Wemyss wrote on Facebook hat blood tests usually frightened her daughter but this time was different.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Watch: Doctor Singing 'Unforgettable' to Distract Baby While Drawing Blood is Winning Internet
Image credit: Facebook

A heartwarming video of a paediatrician singing to calm a 10-month-old baby with Down's Syndrome is winning hearts on the internet. The viral video features the doctor singing Nat King Cole’s classic ‘Unforgettable’ to soothe the baby while she underwent a blood test.

In a statement released by Raigmore Hospital, Dr Ryan Coetzee said, “Singing to the patients has always been something I have done. It’s a natural thing for me to sing and when you work in paediatrics it’s fun to be silly and make the kids laugh.” The doctor is reportedly trained in classical music.

The adorable video was shared by baby Gracey’s mother on Facebook. In the now viral clip, baby Gracey can be seen looking fascinated by the singing. In fact, she appeared so mesmerized that she didn't even notice when Dr Coetzee inserted a syringe to draw blood for the test.

Check out the video below:

Gracey’s mother Shannon Wemyss, wrote in the caption that blood tests usually frightened her daughter. “My daughter is usually distraught getting bloods done, she has had them done a huge amount of times but never has had a reaction quite like this, not one tear.

I have never met a doctor quite like this one, absolutely amazing. He had a smile on everyone’s face. An example of a job being more than a pay check at the end of the month. He has made our day,” Ms Wemyss wrote with the post.

Dr Coetzee has been winning lots of love and appreciation online since the video went viral. Praising his voice, one user wrote, “He is amazing what a voice they definitely need more doctors like him around. Hope Gracey is doing well”.

