WATCH: Dog Babysits Three Kittens in Adorable Viral Video

Dogs and cats are known to be arch-rivals. However, contrary to their confrontational imagination, a video of them playing together has blown away the internet. These awwww-dorable creatures often leave people amazed by their cuteness. One such cute interaction between a dog and kittens has been caught on the internet. A viral video featuring a dog babysitting three kittens has grabbed a lot of attention from social media users. The video that has been shared on the social media platform Reddit shows three kittens playing inside a room while a big dog watches them carefully. One of the tiny kittens can even be seen playing around the canine. The caption of the video reads, “I need 3 girl names. The dog is just babysitting.”

Since being shared on August 22, the clip has garnered over 30,000 upvotes, several likes and tons of comments. People dropped their name suggestions like Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup for the adorable trio in the comment section. One of the users suggested Salt, Pepperand Sugar for the kitten trio. While netizens are drooling over the tiny kittens, others can’t stop loving the furry kitty-sitter. A user commented, “I opened this fully expecting PPG, wasn't disappointed!” Another user wrote, “That's so funny. I was going to suggest Bibbity, Bobbity, and Boo!”A third one commented, “You only need two… I just booked a flight to come to pick up that calico!!! Lol.”

Dog and cats are always a delightful sight to watch. Whenever people come across such videos, they can’t stop gushing about them. Earlier, a viral video featuring an adorable interaction between a dog and a tiny kitten had left people amused. The47second-clip shows a dog circling around a small kitten sitting on the floor and extending his paw for friendship while the tiny baby observes everything going around. The clip has garnered over 13000 upvotes while the comment section has been flooded with users’ netizens.

