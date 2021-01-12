WATCH: Dog 'Blesses' Devotees and Shakes Hands at Maharashtra Temple in This Adorable Video

A temple in Maharashtra is becoming famous on social media for the special way it blesses the devotees.

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Ahmednagar district's Siddhatek area has a special dog who shakes hands with its devotees and even blesses them by placing its paw on their heads.

A video of the dog sitting outside the temple was recorded and posted on Facebook by Arun Limadia. The clip, posted on January 9, 2021, shows how a devotee comes out of the temple where a dog is sitting on a platform. With the dog's poised body language it can be interpreted that it is awaiting devotees to come out of the temple so that it can bless them.

As soon as the man comes out of the temple, the dog looks at him with expectant eyes. The man bends and folds his hands in front of the dog and in return the animal lifts its paws on his head.

The video has garnered over 1.8k reactions on Facebook since it was shared. More than three thousand Facebook users have shared the footage.

The clip has left netizens impressed who find that the dog has imbibed the mannerisms from its surroundings. As one of friendliest animals towards humans, this dog has definitely set some divine goals for its counterparts.

The video was also shared on Instagram by an animal welfare page called Small to Big Tails. The post has garnered over 2k likes.

One user commented on the post and wrote that the video is adorable and also urged people to show humanity towards dogs and other animals who have a 'beautiful soul'. The user further wished that each stray dog could have a loving family. Other followers also wished for god's blessings on the dog for being one of the most adorable animals among all.