WATCH: Dog Brings News to a 'Paws', Interrupts its Weather Reporter Human During Live TV

Screenshot from a video uploaded by FOX 13 News - Tampa Bay / Facebook.

Paul Dellegatto, who is the chief meteorologist at 'Fox News 13-Tampa Bay' was disrupted by his dog Brody after he whacked the computer with his head.

A dog disrupted a US-based channel’s weather forecast show, and the internet is not complaining.

Paul Dellegatto, who is the chief meteorologist at Fox News 13-Tampa Bay was disrupted by his dog Brody after he whacked the computer with his head.

As a result of this, the digital maps and visuals disappeared from the screen.

After the incident, Paul asked Brody to come up in his lap and he continued with the show. During the video, one can hear him tell Brody, “That wasn’t quite smart”.

However, the dog was only calm for a few seconds before he ran across the room to find out who was holding the blanket.

Apparently, a person was holding a blanket behind the glass door in order to prevent reflections during the course of the show. For Brody’s act, the chief meteorologist apologised to his viewers saying that the dog was behaving this way as he could not see the person who was holding the blanket.

The video clip has crossed more than 769 thousand views on Facebook alone.

The post, which has been shared by over 7,500 people, has been captioned as “BRODY STEALS THE SHOW! It doesn't matter if FOX 13's Paul Dellegatto has work to do -- his pup Brody just wants allllllll the attention!”

