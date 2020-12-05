Watch: Dog 'Bulldozes' its Way Through a Wall of Snow, Internet Cannot Have Enough of it

Hours after the video of baby elephant and zebra snuggling together, with a message of friendship became viral on internet, another video featuring a Bulldog playing in snow has Twitter users drooling over its cuteness.

The 17-second clip posted on the micro-blogging site by Susanta Nanda has already garnered more than 7,000 views and has collected around 1,000 likes. The video was tweeted with the caption: ‘Bull Dozer is always better than snow plower.’

Bull dozer is always better than snow plower pic.twitter.com/JkKDFdZL0c — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 2, 2020

The comment section on the post is filled with love and appreciation of the dog’s cuteness and many users claim that the video made their day. “He is lucky enough to get that chance” writes a user.

Another user asked if there is a possibility of meeting this cute pooch.

Earlier, another video starring a baby elephant and a zebra playing together went viral on the internet. The 30-second-clip showed the duo in a playful mood, where the elephant was snuggling and cuddling the zebra with its trunk.

The viral video shared by Nanda was accompanied with an important message, "Friendship has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival". The video has collected more than 10,000 views on the internet.