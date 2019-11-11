Watch: Dog Can Communicate 'Like a 2-Year-Old', Uses Soundboard to Learn

For years, dogs are known for their loyalty, intelligence and service. They never leave a chance to leave humans in awe of them. Dogs can surprise you with their quick learning skills and will make you want to love them more. The internet is in love with one such dog, which has left everyone amazed with his ability to communicate through sounds.

This all started with Speech pathologist Christina Hunger, who wanted to teach her dog to communicate via sounds. For this, she created a technology to help her dog. Christina designed a Voice Output Communication Aid on cardboard. The device is normally used to help low or nonverbal people to communicate.

She has produced some pre-recorded sounds with each key. When a key is pressed, you can hear a particular word. By using this, Christina wanted to teach Stella, her Blue Heeler and Catahoula mix, to communicate with words.

Here’s a demonstration of how the device works:

Christina had added a number of familiar words for Stella, including, Come, Eat, Play, Outside, Sleep, and others. Stella started to learn the use of this soundboard ever since she was 2 months old, as revealed on Christina’s Instagram account. At present, Stella’s level of communication is reportedly equal to that of a 2-year-old human child.

