Watch: Dog Changes its Path After Seeing 3D Painting of Ditch on the Road

A video showing a 3D painting of a ditch on the road is going viral on Instagram, and the reason is equally interesting. The painting looked so realistic that it confused a dog so much that it changed its direction and went around it.

The video was shared by EarthPix, which has 23.1 million followers on the platform. In the video, the man is seen sketching a ditch on the road. The dog comes from afar in that direction and gets scared seeing that ditch. Next, he goes around to continue where he was going.

The second part of the video shows how the painter demonstrated his skills by sketching on the road. In this video, the person first draws straight lines and then continues sketching. Gradually, his efforts transform into a 3D painting of a ditch.

The video was captioned with “This dog was not going to take a chance. These 3D chalk street drawings are so realistic that human beings are tricked by them. Tic Toker Albakai 1985a22 is the person behind these truly mind blowing sketches”.

People liked the video, and it has got more than 1 crore views and 534k likes. Many also left their feedback by commenting on the video.

One person said that this drawing has been made according to the camera angle so that it gives a scary feeling to the camera.

But from the dog’s point of view, this drawing does not look scary, said another. Overall, the video received a mixed reaction.

