Watch: Dog Clears Way for Herd of Cattle in Snow Storm, Internet Can't Contain Emotions

Wildlife never fails to amaze us. The dogs are known to be healers, man’s best friend and often guide the way. A video of a dog making way for a herd of cattle in the snow. The clip has been winning hearts on social media. It has been shared by a Jharkhand PCS, Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar on Twitter. The video opens with the dog leading in front and creating the way in the thick layer of the snow for the herd of cattle.

He even took a second in to look back in the heavy snowstorm. The herd can be seen following its path. The officer added the hashtag “leadership.”

The caption of the post in Hindi read: “Netrtvakarta vah hai jo doosaron ke liye raah banaaye, phir bhale hee vah chhota ho ya bada (A leader is one who paves the way for others, be it small or big)?”

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the video. One of them said, “It is very True. Leadership is a position, not a post.”

Another commented, “Netritava karnai wala kabhi chota nhi hota (a leader is never small).”

A third one added, “Perfectly said, sir.”

The video has garnered more than 54,000 views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a video of a dog who donned the hat of an efficient traffic officer, clearing a jam created by a herd of sheep. The video had left the internet in awe. The video showed a herd of sheep stuck in the lane of their shelter. The dog then jumped over the sheep and tried to clear the jam. After a few seconds, the sheep were seen rushing inside the shelter and clearing the obstructed way for others to move as well. The video ended with the dog coming down and pushing the rest of the herd inside the shelter.

