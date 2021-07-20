Watch: Dog Effortlessly Paints A Flower On Canvas, Video is Viral

If you have never had a chance of witnessing a pure miracle, here it is. Every animal lover will only be glad to stumble upon this adorable video where a dog drew an incredible painting. A video from the Instagram handle “Mary & Secret” is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In this, an Australian shepherd named Secret painted a flower on a canvas. We can see the four-legged friend of Mary creating a yellow flower with green leaves and brown at the center. Surprisingly, the dog did not need anybody’s assistance to make this masterpiece.

The owner of this page, which has over 1 million followers, added the backstory of this clip in the caption. It read, “Secret drew a sunflower! Or maybe it’s a daisy? We’ve been having a lot of fun working on painting different shapes and brush strokes lately, and she’s getting to the point where she can make recognizable shapes on her own without targets. This is her first, and I’m so proud of her!”

The social media users were amused by this spectacular vision and dropped their reactions in the comments section below. An impressed follower wrote, “What a beautiful painting Secret!” Another Instagram user echoed our sentiments with the question, “How?”. Only if the dog understood these and more such appreciative comments.

Secret is not just an artist but also an enthusiastic musician. In one of the previous posts, Mary shared how the dog tried her hands on various musical instruments. The video shows her excitedly playing a drum, guitar, piano and bells. The hilarious caption of the post went as, “Secret made a one dog band! All she needs now is a vocalist. Since she can’t speak English and name her song (yet) I’m calling this “a symphony in chaos.”

Mary and Secret recently hit the benchmark of 1 million followers. The post thanking the fans of the page featured Secret with cake and balloons.

Mary baked this special pumpkin oat cupcake for her furry companion. We can’t wait to see what more tricks the talented dog has up her paws.

