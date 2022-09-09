CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#Ganeshotsav#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Dog Escaping the Cage is The Most Adorable Prison Break You Will Ever See
1-MIN READ

Watch: Dog Escaping the Cage is The Most Adorable Prison Break You Will Ever See

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 09, 2022, 11:48 IST

Delhi, India

The dog managed to escape after breaking into the prison.

The dog managed to escape after breaking into the prison.

Netizens are pleasantly shocked after watching this video, which has received over 8 million views.

The internet never stops serving us amazing videos and pictures on a daily basis. One such video, which shows a cute little dog breaking his prison, is winning hearts at the moment. A user named buitengebieden shared this video on his Twitter account and now it’s viral.

A dog, who has been imprisoned in an iron lattice prison ten times his height, was determined to escape that. Netizens are shocked after watching this video, which has received over 8 million views.

The dog managed to escape after breaking into the prison. After breaking the iron lattice prison, the dog ran away. It was about 10 times higher than his height. But somehow he managed to break out of the prison. No one could have imagined that a small puppy would be able to accomplish such a big feat. Dog’s style is loved by the netizens. He had proven his cleverness by escaping from jail.

The comments section is filled with comments. One of the users said, “I was terrified the little stinker was going to hurt himself/herself with the jump but no fear. Totally under control!”

Another wrote, “Right?! I know people that couldn’t figure that out.”

One more wrote, “NEVER GIVE UP!!! That’s the message.”

“Looks like my little dog made the faun’s maze so she doesn’t run away. In less than a second she disappeared, a spoiled dog,” another said.

People are impressed with his skills and his message of never giving up.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 09, 2022, 11:48 IST
last updated:September 09, 2022, 11:48 IST