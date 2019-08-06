Watch: Dog Gets a Bath from Man and Two Chimpanzees
While the video went viral, spawning memes and jokes on social media, not everyone was impressed.
Getting dogs to take a bath can turn into a nightmare for most people, if these viral videos showing the aversion of our canine friends to water are anything to go by:
Unless, you have enlisted the help of two chimpanzees, like wildlife conservationist Kody Antle from the United States.
Antle recently posted a video on his Instagram page showing a dog enjoying a bath in a small tub as Antle and two chimpanzees wash it thoroughly before cleaning themselves.
“Splish splash doggo taking a bathe,” he captioned the post.
The hilarious video has been viewed over 6 lakh times besides being shared on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.
The perfect job doesn’t exis... pic.twitter.com/pAjD6lMc0j— KFC Radio (@KFCradio) August 2, 2019
Not sure what in the hell I just watched! Strange part is now I really want to wash a dog with a couple of monkeys!— Good Out (@goodout3) August 3, 2019
That dog doesn’t know how good he has it.— Josh Bolender (@josh13b) August 2, 2019
In April, Kody Antle’s friend Mike Holston had shared a video of chimpanzee perfectly handling Instagram by scrolling through photos, clicking on posts and watching videos just like people.
View this post on Instagram
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ 🌎 @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️
Britain’s eminent primatologist Dame Jane Goodall had termed the video as problematic.
"I am very disappointed to see the inappropriate portrayal of a juvenile chimpanzee in this video, which is currently circulating on social media," she had said in a statement. "Chimpanzees are highly social animals, very intelligent and have complex emotions like humans - it is imperative that we portray them appropriately and that they receive the best possible care in captive environments."
