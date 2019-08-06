Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Dog Gets a Bath from Man and Two Chimpanzees

While the video went viral, spawning memes and jokes on social media, not everyone was impressed.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Watch: Dog Gets a Bath from Man and Two Chimpanzees
While the video went viral, spawning memes and jokes on social media, not everyone was impressed.
Getting dogs to take a bath can turn into a nightmare for most people, if these viral videos showing the aversion of our canine friends to water are anything to go by:

Unless, you have enlisted the help of two chimpanzees, like wildlife conservationist Kody Antle from the United States.

Antle recently posted a video on his Instagram page showing a dog enjoying a bath in a small tub as Antle and two chimpanzees wash it thoroughly before cleaning themselves.

“Splish splash doggo taking a bathe,” he captioned the post.

The hilarious video has been viewed over 6 lakh times besides being shared on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.

In April, Kody Antle’s friend Mike Holston had shared a video of chimpanzee perfectly handling Instagram by scrolling through photos, clicking on posts and watching videos just like people.

While the video went viral, spawning memes and jokes on social media, not everyone was impressed.

Britain’s eminent primatologist Dame Jane Goodall had termed the video as problematic.

"I am very disappointed to see the inappropriate portrayal of a juvenile chimpanzee in this video, which is currently circulating on social media," she had said in a statement. "Chimpanzees are highly social animals, very intelligent and have complex emotions like humans - it is imperative that we portray them appropriately and that they receive the best possible care in captive environments."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

