Watch: Dog Gets a Bath from Man and Two Chimpanzees

Getting dogs to take a bath can turn into a nightmare for most people, if these viral videos showing the aversion of our canine friends to water are anything to go by:

Unless, you have enlisted the help of two chimpanzees, like wildlife conservationist Kody Antle from the United States.

Antle recently posted a video on his Instagram page showing a dog enjoying a bath in a small tub as Antle and two chimpanzees wash it thoroughly before cleaning themselves.

“Splish splash doggo taking a bathe,” he captioned the post.

The hilarious video has been viewed over 6 lakh times besides being shared on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.

The perfect job doesn’t exis... pic.twitter.com/pAjD6lMc0j — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) August 2, 2019

Not sure what in the hell I just watched! Strange part is now I really want to wash a dog with a couple of monkeys! — Good Out (@goodout3) August 3, 2019

That dog doesn’t know how good he has it. — Josh Bolender (@josh13b) August 2, 2019

In April, Kody Antle’s friend Mike Holston had shared a video of chimpanzee perfectly handling Instagram by scrolling through photos, clicking on posts and watching videos just like people.

While the video went viral, spawning memes and jokes on social media, not everyone was impressed.

Britain’s eminent primatologist Dame Jane Goodall had termed the video as problematic.

"I am very disappointed to see the inappropriate portrayal of a juvenile chimpanzee in this video, which is currently circulating on social media," she had said in a statement. "Chimpanzees are highly social animals, very intelligent and have complex emotions like humans - it is imperative that we portray them appropriately and that they receive the best possible care in captive environments."

